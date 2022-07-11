Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe, Monday, prayed for her first child, Michelle who clocked 21 on Monday.

Mercy birthed Michelle on July 11, 2001, with a former lover, before she got married to her now estranged husband, Lanre Gentry, in 2013.

Sharing a beautiful photo of her daughter on official Instagram page, Mercy showered her with prayers and good wishes.



She wrote, “Look who turned 21 today!!!! 💃💃💃

“My hunny bunny, my chocolata, my caramel topping, the apple of my eyes, my sweet heart, my angel, the first fruit of my womb, by this time 21years ago I don push you out 😁😅, my big baby, the best gift from God to me, my jewel, the best daughter ever, my smart, very intelligent daughter, my source of strength, my world, my everything 😍

“You will continue to be the head in all you do, the lord will prosper you beyond measures, you will continue to grow from glory to glory, the lord will guide and protect you, no evil shall befall you, you shall thrive and be successful even beyond my expectations, in Jesus mighty name!

“I love you my princess @michelleio__ 👸 😍😍”

Michelle Aigbe who’s studying at the University of Manitoba, Canada owns her own beauty brand.