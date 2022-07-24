

By Boluwaji Obahopo, LOKOJA

Mentor- Box Foundation has commenced the training of Over 2000 persons in Kogi State.

The participants drawn from the three Senatorial district of the state includes; Person’s with Disabilities (PWD), Youths and Women and others on business development.

Mrs. Eunice Emmanuel-Agada, the Co- Founder, Mentor-Box Foundation who doubled as the Project Cordinator of the Driving Access to Financial Inclusion for Micro-Entrepreneurs (DAFIM) says, the project, which is an initiative of Innovation Support Network (ISN) was aimed at equipping the vulnerable groups to be able to access credit opportunities, such as the Nigeria Youth Investment Fund (NYIF), that can help propel their businesses.

The Project Coordinator, noted that the Innovation Support Network (ISN) is Nigeria’s national network of over 100 entrepreneurship, impact, innovation and technology hubs, providing policy advocacy; creating linkages between corporates, academia, funders and development partners; and promoting structures that drive Hub sustainability.

According to her, “The Innovation Support Network is collaborating with Mentor- Box Foundation to support 2500 beneficiaries across three senatorial districts in Kogi state.

“The project seeks to provide free training for women (60%), youth (30%) and people with disabilities (10%) in rural and urban peripheries with business training to equip them to be able to access credit opportunities, such as the Nigeria Youth Investment Fund (NYIF), that can help propel their businesses.

“Participants will be drawn from the three senatorial districts of the State and will be provided with information on how to access the Nigerian Youth Investment Fund (NYIF) through awareness and socialization, offline alternatives to the online NYIF process, criteria fulfillment support, business training in local languages and additional subsequent guidance along the NYIF application process.”

She mentioned that Anyigba, Lokoja, Girinya and Okene communities are the pioneer beneficiaries, said more communities are expected to benefit from the DAFIM project before it winds down.

The project she stated began on the 4th July, 2022 is expected to last for two years .