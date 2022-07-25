By Biodun Busari

One of the housemates in the most popular Africa’s reality television show, #BBNaijaS7 is a 26-year-old England-based Segun Daniel Olusemo popularly known as Sheggz.

Sheggz is also an actor and professional footballer among the housemates in the #BBNaijaS7 themed ‘Level Up’ which began on Saturday.

He asserted that he thinks it is important to settle down with a partner one genuinely connects with than going for the vibes.

According to #BBNaija’s Sheggz, “I think it’s important to settle down with someone you genuinely connect with and not just for vibes.”

Revealing his profile, after sustaining an injury last year, he started acting again and recently scored a role in a production directed by Tola Odunsi.

Sheggz said he is a hard worker as well as a smart worker, and believes it is important to be both.

He also revealed that it is a good thing to be a talkative when needed, but also a good listener, as he considers himself down to earth, relatable, and ambitious.

Speaking on his participation on #BBNaija, Sheggz believes he has a lot of skills to show the world.

“Nigerians have talent, we have swag, we have vibes, we’re smart, we’re ambitious and to be honest, we’re all over the world smashing goals and achieving,” said Sheggz.