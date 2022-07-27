By Biodun Busari

The first head of house, Eloswag, in the ongoing Big Brother Naija Season 7 ‘Level Up’ said he is a great guy and ladies’ love.

Eloswag with the full name Eloka Paul Nwamu who emerged as the BBNaija’s head of house on Monday is a digital marketer and content creator.

The 27-year-old Eloswag said: “I’m the next big thing out of Naija and I auditioned to make the House freaking fantastic.”

He was born in Lagos and always perceives himself as confident with words, lively and talented.

READ ALSO:

Eloswag also said: “I’m a great guy and the ladies love me.”

Eloswag is currently single and has confessed he is in no rush to get into one because he has been “served his breakfast” a couple of times. “Besides, I feel relationships only work better if you have money”.

He loves to try out new things and feels the reality TV show, BBNaija is just the show for him.

“I love networking and I want to have fun. I feel this platform was created to uplift the youth and the chosen contestants, and I think I’d fit the role perfectly,” Eloswag said.

Vanguard News Nigeria