Nasarawa— Publisher of Realnews Magazine Online, Maureen Chigbo, has enjoined medical students of Bingham University, Karu, Nasarawa State, not to spend valuable hours on social media to avoid performing poorly in their academic studies.

Chigbo, who is also the president of the Guild of Corporate Online Publishers, stated this while speaking on “Social Media in Medical Training and Profession” at the symposium organised by Nigerian Medical Students Association, NiMSA, Preclinical Forum, North Central in collaboration with Bingham University Medical Students Association at Bingham University, Karu.

According to her, “Social media addiction can negatively affect academic performance, citing scholarly studies which showed that students who spend up to three hours on social media performed poorly. Quoting a study done by Bhandakar Ajay et al in 2020, she said that 41.5 percent of students use social media for up to three hours per day. WhatsApp, 98.25 percent and YouTube, 91.75 percent were the most commonly used social media application by the students while 73.3 percent used social media to read health related news; 71.5 percent used it to complete assignments and more than 50 percent used it for seminar preparations.

However, the study showed that “academic performance of female students was better than male students. There was a significantly higher use of social media among academically low performing medical students compared with high academic performing medical students.”