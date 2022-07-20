.

Founder of Crime Fighters and Managing Director of Bi-Communications Limited, Dr. Aisha Tosan has been granted a national broadcast license by the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC).

Bi Communications Nigeria Limited, the parent company producing the foremost security oriented programme Crime Fighters -The Police and You was in September 2021 granted a free-to-view national digital terrestrial Television Broadcasting license by the federal government through national broadcasting Commission.

The Station, which will have national appeal, will soon hit the airwave.

The management of the company led by its Managing Director is putting structures and finishing touches in place for the takeoff off the station.

According to Tosan, “The TV Station is to be called BITV. The Focus of the new TV station will be issues on national development with emphasis on general security”

Prior to setting up her own businesses decades ago, Dr. Aisha Tosan had worked as a Journalist for over two decades with Vanguard Newspapers where she rose to become a line Editor on the Crime Desk. Having worked very closely with fourteen Inspectors’ General of Police, her dexterity and vast knowledge of reportage on policing while attached to the Nigerian Police Force for years endeared her to successive Management of the Force. She then developed the concept and created CRIME FIGHTERS -THE POLICE AND YOU fame, the foremost security programme in Nigeria.

The programme, which debuted in the year 2000, brought to the fore contemporaneous issues bedeviling the Nigeria Police Force. The Programme became a veritable tool used in showcasing Police activities, standing out as a medium of publicity for the Nigeria Police Force. Through reconstruction of cases investigated by the Police, the Programme stood as a medium of reassuring members of the Public of Police readiness to fight crime and protect life and property. The stings of episodes of Crime Fighters showcasing the neglect of the moribund and obsolete equipment of the Nigeria Police from 2000 to 20007 brought to the front burner the compelling need for the Federal Government to pay particular attention to the Nigeria Police that was and is still being underfunded by the Federal Government.

Her Programme was internationally accepted, as in 2002, Dr. Tosan led her crew to Interpol Headquarters in Lyon, France, to investigate case of trafficking of persons, particularly women and children from Nigeria. The tour, facilitated by Interpol, saw the crew visiting five countries in Europe, Italy, France, Belgium, Spain, and Germany, during which the Chiefs of Police in all the mentioned countries were interviewed by Dr. Aisha Tosan. Of interest are the interviews with the Secretary-General of Interpol and the Head of Police Investigation in Wiesbaden Germany. On the auspices of the United States of Information Service (USIS) in 2005, the crew of Crime Fighters equally took another tour to the United States of America to understudy transparency in the three tiers of government in the United United States of America. The trip also took the crew to the White House, Senate in Washington DC and five other states in America.

At Harrisburg, the Capital of the State of Pennsylvania, Governor Edward Randell was interviewed. In the State of California, the crew visited Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger, members of the House of Representative in Harrisburg as well as the Mayor of Sunbury and other members of the community.

The Crew held talks with them as it concerns transparency in governance. Dr Tosan and her crew also visited the United Nations (UN) in New York, had an interview with the Spokesman of Mr. Kofi Annan, the then Secretary-General. Dr. (Chief) Aisha Tosan-Agberebi holds a Doctorate Degree from Leeds Beckett University. Her research is on the structure of Policing, whilst her thesis examined if state police would be the antidote to effective Policing in Nigeria? She also obtained her M.Sc. Degree in Corporate Governance from Leeds Metropolitan University UK and attended the University of Lagos, where she bagged a BSc Degree in Business Administration. Additionally, she holds an Ordinary National Diploma in Journalism (OND).

In order to strategically reposition her businesses in the corporate world, she attended the prestigious Lagos Business School in 2003, where she obtained a Certificate in the Owner Manager Program (O.M.P 3). She also holds a CML level 8 Certificate in Strategic Direction and Leadership from the Chartered Management Institute London -United Kingdom and a Diploma in Management Consultancy also from the UK. She similarly undertook short courses in Safety and Public Image Promotions at the Executive Development Institute USA as well as Police Image and Community Relations courses at the International Chiefs of Police (IACP) Educational Programme.

In 2004, at the age of 35, Dr (Chief) Aisha Tosan Agberebi was conferred with a Chieftaincy title of Olo (Gold) of Oruarivie Abraka Kingdom by His Royal Majesty, the Ovie of Oruarivie Abraka Kingdom. She has to her credits several professional and community awards. Worthy of mention are; the Outstanding Service Award bestowed on her by the Oruarivie Abraka Kingdom Community and Crime Reporters Association of Nigeria (CRAN), Crime Fighter of the year 2015.

She is a member of several professional bodies; Nigerian Union of Journalist (NUJ), International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP), a Fellow of the Institute of Security Nigeria (ISN), Member Institute of Directors Nigeria (IOD) Member American Society of Public Relations and Alumni member of Lagos Business School (LBS). She is married with Children and a grand Child.