.

Publicist/Media Consultant, OAP/TV Host, Igbodo Peggy Josephine has launched a PR/management/media company known as “19 Media”. She is bringing to bear her vast experience in the media space to push brands and personalities.

Born September 19th in Lagos, the media executive has spent years working to become the future of PR in Nigeria Entertainment industry and the world at large. Driven by her good communication skills (Oral & Verbal), brevity and clarity, and also her ability to prioritize and plan effectively, she is ready to take her pride of place in the competitive space.

Peggy Igbodo describes herself as a good listener, who has a natural flair for digital content creation. Her love for the media has kept her strong and resilient, hence the establishment of 19 Media.

“ I actually named my company after my date of birth, 19th of September. Launched in November 2021, 19 Media is fully ready to bring media solutions and much more to clients. The list of services of the services now available to mention a few, includes; Talent PR Management, Company strategy/Consultancy, Press Conference, Media Tour, Image Branding etc,” she says

Her hobbies are Reading, Traveling(tourism), writing, speaking and cooking.

Peggy Igbodo has established herself as a force to reckon with in artists management, having worked with the likes of Wande Coal, Blackmagic, Cynthia Morgan and others.

She has also worked with companies like Syndik8 Records, Escape Lagos, Victory Lane Productions and she’s affiliated to barnds like Jameson, Zaron and Titan Paints.