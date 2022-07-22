•PDP playing smart, cleverness by half in selecting its flag bearers

•APC goofed by projecting shell of bullet, expired drug to heal patient near point of coma

By Chimaobi Nwaiwu

NNEWI — ELDER Statesman and First Republic Aviation Minister, Mbazulike Amechi, yesterday, said that since they started ruling Nigeria from 1999, the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and the All Progressives Congress, APC, have sunk the country into the stinking catacomb of corruption, looting and religious cum tribal bigotry.



He also accused the two parties of goofing in the selection of their Presidential Candidates and their Running Mates because of their insensitivity to the plights and needs of Nigerians.



Speaking with newsmen in his Ukpor home in Nnewi South Local Government Area Anambra State, Amechi, accused the PDP of playing smart and cleverness by half in selecting its standard-bearers, while APC, presented an expired drug to heal a patient that is near a point of coma.



According to Amechi, “PDP acted without wisdom and foresight and threw away the principle of equity and balance by selecting a Northern candidate who may be capable, but it is not his term and selecting a running mate by exhibiting cleverness by half; APC goofed by projecting the shell of a bullet and an expired drug to heal a patient that is near a point of coma.



” APC paid deaf ears to the cry of the nation. They suicidally fielded mono-religious standard- bearers to rule a multi-religious nation.”



Amechi warned INEC and the Supreme Court not to repeat what they did the last time.

Describing Labour Party, LP, as a third force and springing up, he said it would appear that God now wants to openly act and save his people.



He added that the emergence of Mr. Peter Obi and Datti Baba Ahmed ticket is an opportunity which God has given to the long suffering people of Nigeria to save and take back their country which has been economically and politically raped for many years.



Amechi’s statement read: “Sometime last week, my attention was called by my Special Assistant, Sir Mortimor Mojekwu that a particular press man wanted an interview to ask my views on developments and the situation in the country. I told them that I was just recuperating after nine days hospitalization but would meet the press next week.



“I don’t know what questions you may ask but to me, the two most potent and current issues in the country now are the coming presidential election and growing spate of insecurity in the country.



“On the coming Presidential election, I am no longer a politician but I cannot keep dumb when I see the country which I gave my whole youth and blood to co-found being pushed to an irretrievable pit of disintegration and anarchy.



“Since the operation of the military imposed Constitution in 1999, two major political parties have ruled the country. They are the PDP and the APC. In their preparation for the 2023 Presidential election, both parties have goofed in their selection of Presidential Candidates and their Running Mates. Since the started ruling the country since 1999, the nation has sunk into the stinking catacomb of corruption, looting and religious cum tribal bigotry.



“The PDP, acting without wisdom and foresight threw away the principle of equity and balance in selecting a Northern candidate who may be capable but it is not his turn and in selecting a running mate exhibited cleverness by half.



“On the part of APC, they goofed by projecting the shell of a spent bullet and expired drug to heal a patient that is near a point of coma. By paying deaf ears to the cry of the nation, they suicidally fielded mono-religious standard-bearers to rule a multi-religious nation. I do hope that the INEC or the Supreme Court should not do what they did last time.



“A third force is springing up and it would appear that God now wants to openly act and save his people. It would appear that the emergence through the Labour Party of Peter Obi and Datti Baba Ahmed ticket is an opportunity which God has given to the long suffering people of Nigeria to save and take back their country which has been economically and politically raped for many years.



“I will advise the long suffering people of this country: the youths, the women, the under-paid workers, irrespective of religion or tribe or region or party to reclaim the country from the insatiable looters and bigots and hand over to Peter Obi and Ahmed to lay a foundation for a new nation, a clean nation, a happy united nation that will give satisfaction and pride to her citizens and earn the respect of the other great nations of the world.”



On the bad security situation in Nigeria, Amechi said: “The nature and circumstances of the security situation in Northern states are different from the peculiar circumstances and situation in South East. In the states like Benue, Taraba, Plateau and Kaduna, the sole root cause is religious. They carefully planned and instigated killings, burning of houses and churches. Kidnappings are carried out against Christian communities and villagers. Since the state governments concerned are unwilling or incapable o f stopping the atrocities, the onus is now on the federal government to take positive action to stop the obviously religious criminality.



“In our own time, the then Northern Region government tried to achieve what they called compulsory conversion to Islam in Benue State, then known as Tiv Division and the NCNC partners drew the attention of the Prime Minister to it and promptly, Prime Minister Tafawa Balewa, a devout Muslim took action and stopped it. The current situation is bad for the poor Christians of the area that we still have Muslim /Christian presidency and you can imagine what will happen if Nigeria is said to have elected a Muslim/Muslim presidency in 2023.



“The origin, nature and circumstances of the bad security situation in the South East are different. It has its present root in the abduction of Nnamdi Kanu, his inhuman detention, refusal to try or release him on bail and the deaf ears to the appeals of Igbo leaders to find a political solution to his matter and that of his organization, IPOB.

“The situation in the South East now is that the Armed forces, the Police and Ebubeagu have teamed together and are fighting the Eastern Security Network of IPOB and a new organization called Umu Oma. The result is that it is innocent Igbo lives that are killed, houses of innocent Igbo people burnt, markets, banks, schools closed and the economy on the path of ruin.”