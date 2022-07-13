By Emmanuel Elebeke

A leading global Oil & Gas refining company, Messrs Marie Tecnimont Group, has taken steps, targeted at assisting to develop Nigeria’s economy.

The company, which has interest in natural resources processing said this would go a long way in unlocking the nation’s economy for sustainable growth.

This is coming on the heels of the recent signing of an agreement with African Refinery Port Harcourt Limited, ARPHL, for the construction of 100,000 barrels refinery to be located in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

In a statement issued in Italy, obtained by Vanguard, the Chief Executive Officer, Alessandro Bernini, stated: “We are really honoured to support Nigeria both in unlocking greater values by processing its natural resources and in developing economy for the first time in the country, as Biojet is one of the most effective solutions to reduce the carbon footprint of the global aviation industry. Moreover, these new contracts confirm the strong geographical diversification of any backlog and the reliability of our technology-driven value proposition.”

He also stated that the company’s subsidiaries, Tecnimont and Stamicarbon had been awarded several new contracts for licensing, engineering services and Engineering, Procurement and Construction, EPC activities by international clients in Europe, the Middle East, Far East and Nigeria.

Marie Tecnimont S.P.A, listed in the Milan Stock Exchange, is a global leader in the transformation of natural resources in plant engineering in downstream oil and gas, with technological and execution competencies.

Through its subsidiaries, the Group operates in the fields of green chemistry and the technologies to support the energy transition, currently a priority in many economies.

The Marie Tecnimont Group operates in about 45 countries through approximately 50 companies and powered by a staff strength of about 9,300 persons.

2023: Subject Edevbie’s NYSC certificate to forensic investigation —PDP chieftain

A chieftain of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and Chairman, Coalition for Media Politics and Governance, CMPG, Olorogun Fred Oghenesivbe, has urged the leadership of the PDP, to subject the National Youth Service Corps, NYSC, certificate issued to a former governorship aspirant of the party, Olorogun David Edevbie, to forensic investigation.

The party chieftain, who addressed newsmen, yesterday, said that it had been alleged that Edevbie’s NYSC Certificate has serious issues which ought to constitute a barrier prior to his crashed 2015 and 2023 governorship ambitions.

Oghenesivbe, while responding to the appeal by the governorship candidate of PDP in Delta State, Mr. Sheriff Oborevwori, said the judiciary remains the last hope of the oppressed and the common man, hence the need for the party’s governorship candidate in the state, Oborevwori should take advantage of the opportunities available under the rule of law to seek redress at the appellate court.

On whether the PDP leadership resolved to field David Edevbie, based on the recent judgment by a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, Oghenesivbe, noted that it was the law that the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, must first publish the names of candidates declared as winners at the party primaries, and on the strength of that, any aspirant can then proceed to INEC to obtain certificates submitted to it for verification and litigation, if the need arises.

He said: “I call on the leadership of our great party, PDP, to as a matter of urgency and necessity subject David Edevbie’s NYSC discharge certificate to forensic investigation due to serious allegations suggestive of fake certificate or not having NYSC certificate at all.

“This call has become necessary because of the foreseeable cabalism and conspiracy theory crafted to force Edevbie on the party through the back door, whereas all is not well with him.

“Those concerned should verify Edevbie’s NYSC Certificate at NYSC headquarter to confirm whether or not the discharge certificate purportedly issued to him is fake or genuine.

“It is the law that those who come to equity must come with clean hands.”