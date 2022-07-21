By Nkiruka Nnorom

The Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) is lobbying the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, for a review of the current foreign exchange (forex) regime to allow manufacturers source forex for raw materials imports through a special window.

MAN’s national president, Mansur Ahmed, who disclosed this at the MAN CEOs/Managing Directors’ breakfast meeting in Lagos, said that the current forex regime where forex is allocated to both importers of finished goods and raw materials importers at the same rate in the same window is a disincentive to the real sector.

Vanguard had earlier this year reported that the cost of raw materials for consumer goods companies quoted on the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) rose sharply by 40 per cent in 2021 to N451.56 billion owing to the gradual depreciation of the naira, forex scarcity and the effect of border closure.

Consequently, the ratio of raw materials cost to the total cost of the sales for the seven consumer goods companies reviewed by Vanguard at that time rose to 78.3 per cent from 74.6 per cent in 2020, representing a 3.7 percentage point increase and also showed that the companies spent 55.9 per cent of their revenue in 2021 in raw materials procurement.

Represented by John Aliyah, the Lagos Zonal vice chairman, MAN, Ahmed also lamented the effect of the high cost of diesel on production, saying that entreaties to the federal government to allow the importation of diesel from the neighbouring Niger Republic to cushion the impact of the rising prices on production have met a brick wall.

He said: “We need to sustain our manufacturing and for us to do it, we need the government to give us the right environment. The biggest challenge we face today is the complete absence of infrastructure. Without infrastructure, there is no way you can manufacture.

“According to some participants in today’s breakfast meeting, the price of diesel has gone up to N1,100/l in some parts of the country. How can a manufacturer survive that?”

Continuing, he said: “The foreign exchange is another herculean issue. Most of the raw materials we use are imported because we don’t have a very big raw materials base in this country.

“We cannot source the foreign exchange to bring in the raw materials, because the dollars have gone too high. Today, the exchange rate is at over N620/$. How would you be able to produce at that exchange rate and still be able to sell? There will be no market.

“We are appealing to the government and its agencies to take a second look at the situation. We have advocated that forex for raw materials should be provided at official rate but today, the government lumps up those who bring in finished goods and those who bring in raw materials into one category. So, everybody struggles to get and you cannot get anything because the trader who has no investment has more liquidity to play with compare to a manufacturer who has invested a large chunk of his money in machineries and other equipments.”

Also speaking, Elder Robert Ugbaja, Chairman, MAN Ikeja branch, said: “The association is aware that some manufacturing companies are having great difficulty surviving in the present-day economic realities. Some have shut down operations especially due to the inaccessibility of forex for raw materials importation and the high pump price of diesel.”