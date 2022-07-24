Ronaldo

Manchester United are ready to let Cristiano Ronaldo leave this summer – but only on loan.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag is reportedly interested in signing Inter Milan defender Denzel Dumfries – if he can engineer an exit for Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

Portuguese journalist Pedro Sepulveda believes Cristiano Ronaldo could be heading to Atletico Madrid despite his former ties to Real Madrid

Neymar has revealed he wants to stay at Paris Saint-Germain this summer, but admits he has been left in the dark over the Ligue 1 champions’ plans.

Atletico Madrid have placed Antoine Griezmann on the transfer market as part of an attempt to bring Cristiano Ronaldo back to Spanish football.

Meanwhile, Chelsea have an agreement in principle for Romelu Lukaku to spend a second year on loan with Inter Milan.

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag reportedly wants to sign Barcelona defender Sergino Dest.

Burnley will have to up their bid for Blackpool right-back Jordan Gabriel – with the Seasiders wanting £3m.

Arsenal chief Edu has hinted at making more transfers this summer.