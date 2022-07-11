Gabriel Olawale

The residents of Makoko area of lagos state were surprised seeing a lagos big boy, Moses Oghenare popularly known as Famousarrel on a local boat in their community singing songs of inspiration to them.

Famousarrel was sighted singing to the people about his growing up before making entrance into the music industry.

Arrel, who claimed to be a Fisherman’s Son while growing up, told Vanguard Newspapers that life was not palatable growing up and there is need to put smiles on people’s faces especially at this time that the country is going through economic crunches.

Moses said he wanted to use the medium to inspire the young ones in the community, assuring that there is always a light at the end of the tunnel through determination, commitment and willfulness.

“It is important to always be role models at every stage of your achievement not necessarily until you have got there.

“I can tell you for free that life was not palatable growing up as a fisherman’s son but I struggled my way.

“I struggled my way up to the university even as I remained undeterred from primary school level to where I am today. Don’t forget I am not there yet.

“There is need to put smiles on people’s faces especially at this time that the country is going through economic crunches.

“I want to use the medium to inspire the young ones in the community especially those fishermen’s children to be determined in life and to assure them that there is always a light at the end of the tunnel through determination, commitment and willfulness.” He said.