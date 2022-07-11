L-R: Govs Seyi Makinde, Nyesom Wike; Jasmine Nyesom Wike (daughter) Jordan Nyesom-Wike (graduand) and Justice Eberechi Nyesom-Wike(wife) at the event in United Kingdom

Jordan Nyesom-Wike, son of the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has graduated from the University of Exeter, in the United Kingdom.

Jordan graduated with Second Class Honours, Upper Division in Law from the afroesaid university.

Governor Wike’s family alongside some PDP governors attended the graduation as seen in a photo obtained by Vanguard on Monday.

Those at Jordan’s graduation event captured in the photo include, Wike; Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde, Abia State governor, Okezie Ikpeazu, Wike’s wife, Justice Eberechi Nyesom-Wike and his daughter, Jasmine Nyesom-Wike.