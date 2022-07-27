…say he can’t unite a state when his community is in crisis

By Anayo Okoli

ENUGU- THE people of Ishi-Ozalla community in Nkanu, Enugu state, are opposed to the governorship project of their son, Mr. Frank Nweke, Jnr, the governorship candidate of All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, in Enugu State, for the 2023 elections, saying he should first make peace with them.

The community was in crisis sometime in the past that led to some members of the community allegedly being ostracized and Nweke, a prince, was accused of being behind it, an allegation he however denied, saying he was not behind the action.

The crisis even excavated to the extent that the community led a protest to Enugu Government House, calling for the intervention of the Government.

However, ahead of 2023 election and with Nweke former Information minister, emerging the governorship of APGA, the community resurrected the issue and are now opposed to his governorship ambition.

They told him to forget his governorship ambition and devote the energy towards restoring peace to the crisis-ridden community.

In the statement by the community, under the aegis of Concerned Citizens of Ishi-Ozalla, entitled “charity begins at home”, they claimed the former minister had been unable to bring any form of development to his community, wondering he can turn Enugu State around, as he is promising.

Signed by Dr. Muna Ebelechukwu, the statement said: “We heard that one of our sons and brother has taken the bull by the horn to contest the number one position in Enugu State. Ordinarily, this should gladden our hearts, but that is not the case owing to some obvious reasons.

“Our big son, Chief Frank, no doubt is a Prince and former Chief of Staff to the Enugu State Government, former Minister of information and communication to mention but a few. But the question is, how did he use these positions to change the lives of people in his immediate community? What impact can he point to in his community?

“Soon, he will be moving around every nook and cranny of the State campaigning and making promises to the good people of Enugu State on what he has to offer or how to sustain the existing ones. Considering that charity begins at home, to what extent has he fostered peace and development in Ishi-Ozalla? How can he be promising peace to Enugu people when there is no peace and security in his own community?

Continuing, the community said, “good governance is all about justice and equity. How then can he talk about justice when an entire village was ostracized in Ishi-Ozalla under his watch and even when Governor Ugwuanyi intervened, he never gave up.

“People there are still being treated like second class citizens with humiliations and intimidations. Community leaders are also being imposed here and there”.

They therefore urged the people of Enugu State not to be deceived and called on them to “visit Ishi-Ozalla to ascertain what he has done for his people when he had the opportunities”.

According to them, “our roads are bad, youths are roaming around the community without a job. We virtually have no amenities. In fact, we have resorted to self help in getting what we want.

“Nobody gives what they do not have. In our place, no one chases rats when their house is on fire.

“We demand that our son come home to lay the foundation that would make way for him to achieve his political ambition.”