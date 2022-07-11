By Adeleye Adegboyega

Afrobeats superstars Wizkid and Tiwa Savage have been perceived by some music enthusiasts as lovebirds.

The duo met at the Afronation concert held in Germany yesterday and for some fans, it was a tale of a rekindled romance.

A video captured moment Wizkid and Tiwa Savage hugged each other at the backstage after their amazing performances on the night. In the video, Starboy is hailed and eulogized as he walked towards Tiwa to give her a warm embrace, and everyone in the scene were delighted by the reunion.

Reacting to the video, @AdelanaOyetunji, a commentator on Twitter asked if Machala (Wizkid) wants to resume tapping – though, the ‘tapping’ here could be interpreted as a musical collaboration.

Abii Machala wants to resume tapping that — DREADED OKIKI (@AdelanaOyetunji) July 10, 2022

There are lots of interesting conversations from netizens on the Wizkid/Tiwa video, for some, they weren’t surprised as they do not believe the rumoured rift while others expressed joy about the adorable reunion as the “Everywhere stew” term trended online once again.

Them no kuku tell una say them get issues Na una the fan dey moving mad 😂😂 — Biodunraji (@Biodexraj) July 10, 2022

Recall the singers sparked dating rumours some years ago for displaying romantic scenes in public; prominently when Tiwa Savage appeared as a video vixen in Wizkid’s 2018 hit single “Fever”.

However, a rumoured rift between them has been sparked by fans who haven’t seen much “romantic content” between the “mother of one” and “father of three kids” in recent times as they expressed their disappointment on social media in 2020, when Tiwa Savage failed to publicly celebrate Wizkid on his 30th birthday.

During an interview with beat 99.9FM, Tiwa explained her relationship with Wizkid saying: “We are friends, very good friends. There are few benefits; we do shows together, we do music together, we make money together”. “I heard all sorts of stories about Wizkid and me, but I chose to ignore them.

With the reunion, Fans are however hopeful of seeing both superstar artistes together in shows, events and also anticipating a collaboration between the superstar singers.

