In a deal earmarked to be about two hundred thousand dollars annually, M. Gurush, a foremost South Sudan owned money transfer platform headquartered in Dubai, has signed one of Africa’s biggest film actor and producer, as its brand ambassador and spokesman.

The deal was penned a few weeks ago, but typical of the elusive star it has been kept under the radar until now.

According to Joseph Arinaitwe, Managing Director of M.Gurush, a mutual friend brokered a meeting between Jim Iyke and South Sudan’s foremost business mogul, Chairman of Trinity Energy group, Mr. Akol E Ayii in Dubai for an entirely different business deal.

However, Mr Ayii who doubles as Chairman of M.Gurush was so impressed with the actor’s business pitch and personality, that he not only accepted to partner with Lofty Media, co-owned by the serial entrepreneur cum actor, but also proposed to have him come on board his firm as a spokesman.

The firm will also collaborate with Jim Iyke on his forthcoming project; the much anticipated sequel to his blockbuster movie ‘Bad Comments’, which was acquired by Amazon a couple of months ago.

A formal announcement and press parley is set in Dubai in a few weeks.

