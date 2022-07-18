By Adeleye Adegboyega

Afrobeats superstar, Burna Boy revealed in his latest interview on Shopping For Sneakers that Love, Damini is his most personal album; in his previous albums, he mostly focused on his environment and the African continent.

The superstar also spoke extensively about his close relationship with British-Gambian rapper, J Hus as well as hinting at the possibility of a joint album collaboration.

Burna Boy also said he wishes to meet Basketball Legend, Micheal Jordan one day. His 2020 hit single “23” was inspired by the jersey number Jordan famously wore during his legendary career- stating that the number has a personal meaning of greatness, determination, and resilience to him.

Similarly, he also made a shocking revelation about haven earned more money from international hit/chart-topping single-“Last Last”; than any other song in his successful career.

The African Giant had earlier stated recently in an interview on Gillie Da King and Wallo267’s podcast Million Dollaz Worth of Game, that American R & B star Toni Braxton will get 60% of the royalties from the song- a sample of Toni Braxton’s 2000 R&B hit track, ‘He Wasn’t Man Enough’.

“But, she is taking 60% of the shit,” he continued. “But I’m not complaining, man. Hopefully, she pops out at one of the shows”, the singer said at the time.

However, Burna Boy clarified the statement by saying that while Toni Braxton gets 60% of the streaming royalties off his hit single ‘Last Last’, her percentage is just a small fraction of the earnings- as opposed to the general interpretation the revelation generated.

He also stated that Toni Braxton might probably not gain too much as the earnings might be directed to her music managers and distributors at the time the song was released.

The clip of the interview was shared online by a Twitter user @onejoblessboy



"I have actually made more money from 'Last Last' than any other song in my whole career"



– Burna Boy pic.twitter.com/jum0k7lvK2 — 🐿♡🍃 @OneJoblessBoy 🐳 (@OneJoblessBoy) July 17, 2022

The song “Last Last” is the 7th track of Burna Boy’s recently released 19-Track album- Love, Damini. He teased a remix of the hit song which will feature British-Nigerian rapper Dave.

The hit single has achieved spectacular worldwide acclaim amongst the global music audience and it is currently the No. 1 song on the Billboard U.S. Afrobeats Songs chart.

Watch Burna Boy’s Shopping for Sneakers Interview below: