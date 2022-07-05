.Honours 800 officers

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Lagos State Government has urged public workers in the state not to rest on their oars but continue to exhibit high sense of duty and responsibility in all endeavours.

State Head of Service, Hakeem Muri- Okunola, gave the charge on Tuesday, during the year 2022 Long Service Merit Awards, 15 in the series, held in LTV ground, Ikeja, where 800 officers were hounoured by the state government.

Muri- Okunola, explained that the Awards was designed to recognize and reward diligence, commitment and loyalty among public servants in the state, while serving to encourage and motivate other public servants to keep up the tradition of excellence service.

He added that the, “The Long Service Merit Awards represents an opportunity for us, as a state government, to celebrate Public Servants who have served the Government and people of Lagos State diligently and conscientiously for 30 years or more and in the course of this period, have made significant contributions to the development and prosperity of the State,” Muri-Okunola said.

While congratulating the recipients, Muri-Okunola, said, “Let me assure you that the State Government fully appreciates your commitment, loyalty, sacrifices and numerous contributions over the years to the development of the State. As you receive this recognition awards today,

“I therefore, urge you not to rest on your oars, but continue to exhibit the high sense of duty and responsibility, among other qualities and values for which you are being honoured today.

“I also urge you not to rest on your oars, but continue to exhibit the high sense of duty and responsibility, among other qualities and values for which you are being honoured.”