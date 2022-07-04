By Miftaudeen Raji

Liverpool has unveiled new signing Fabio Carvalho, who joined the Reds in July.

The Portugal U21 international’s move to Liverpool followed a breakthrough 2021-22 campaign, which earned Fulham’s promotion back to the top flight.

With a contribution of 10 goals and eight assists at the Cottagers side, Carvalho won the Championship title last term, which earned the forward a place in the division’s PFA Team of the Year.

The 19-year-old Carvalho will be joining Darwin Nunez and Calvin Ramsay to boost Jürgen Klopp’s squad this summer.

Fabio checking in for day one 👋🔴#LFCPreSeason pic.twitter.com/VpdM6wHaid — Liverpool FC (@LFC) July 4, 2022

The Portuguese footballer will have his pre-season debut with Liverpool on Monday.

In his first interview with his new club, Liverpoolfc.com, Calvaho said, “It’s just an amazing feeling to be here at one of the biggest clubs in the world, if not the biggest. So, I’m just happy to be here and I can’t wait to get started.

“Once you hear that Liverpool are interested, there’s only one thought in your mind, which is to join them and try to be in and around the team. Hopefully I can achieve big things.

“I spoke with everyone, and the manager, and it just felt so natural. When things become natural it’s just so much easier to make a decision,” he added.

An exciting forward and Lisbon born, Carvalho had moved to England with his family as a youngster to join Fulham, where he learned the ropes and rose through the ranks at the Cottagers academy.