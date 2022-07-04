From left, Elder Johnson Efunkomaya; Lion Vera Odu, Public Relations Officer; Lion Shamsideen Kareem, DCS; Lion Alex Irotumhe, Chairperson Constitution and By-Lawa/PDG; Lion Anogwi Anyanwu, District Governor, Lion AVM Anthony Okpere, Chairperson, Elders Forum and Lion Soledotun Abdulkarim-Yusuf, Media andPublicity all o Lions Club International, District 404A1 during a press briefing in Lagos, weekend.

By Etop Ekanem

The Lions Club International, District 404A1, has announced plan to build a Diabetic Centre at the General Hospital at Epe, Lagos State.

Speaking at a press briefing to mark the beginning of a new Lions year and unfolding of his programmes of activities, in Lagos, the new District Governor, Anogwi Anyanwu, said the “centre, which is envisaged to be a ‘one-stop’ centre for diabetes management within the Epe axis will be funded by Lions Clubs International Foundation (75 per cent) and our District and Partners (25 per cent) and will ease the suffering endured by diabetic patients within that axis who have to travel long distances to the nearest centres in LUTH and LASUTH. The estimated cost of the project is N100 million. We appeal to all our friends and partners to support this laudable project.”

He said his tenure is billed to offer humanitarian service towards sight preservation, diabetes prevention, pediatric cancer, feeding the hungry, and environmental protection and management which is in line with the International Associ­ation of Lions Clubs’ focus.

He listed some of the programmes lined up for Lions year, which starts on July 1 and ends on June 30 of the next year,”to include membership growth; new clubs formation; leadership development; contributions to Lions Clubs International Foundation; service to humanity among others, noting that the theme for the 2022/23 Lions Service Year is ‘Love and and respect.”

According to Anyanwu, “In the International Association of Lions Clubs, We Serve. Service is the essence of our existence. Our services have impact and add value to the people we serve. Our services meet humanitarian needs.We will continue to encourage our clubs to render impactful service in the community where they exist, conducting proper ‘Needs Assessment’ to ensure that our services meet the needs of the people in the community. In the Lions Year that just ended, our district services impacted on more than 1.5 milliom people. In this current year that starts today, we hope to serve two million people.

“It is said that ‘to whom more is given, more is expected.’ It is my aspiration that our District 404A1 will raise funds from Lions, partners and donors from Nigeria to support the Lions Clubs International Foundation and reciprocate the significant grants it has made to fund humanitarian services in Nigeria. Our target is to raise at least $50,000 donation to LCIF this Lions Year.

Anyanwu implored members of the public to join the Lions Movement, noting that the service club aspires to attain a reach where there would be a Lion to meet every need in the world.

He said: “We have a popular slogan that says ‘when there is a need, there is a Lion.’ In service to humanity, the harvest is plenty but the labourers are few. We need more people to join the Lions Movement so we can serve more people in need. In this 2022/2023 Lions year, we plan to take the International Association of Lions Club to the marketplace so our activities will be known to more Nigerians and we will also enncourage fellow citizens to join us so we will have many more people become available for humanitarian service.”

The new District Governor is billed to be publicly presented on Saturday, August 20, 2022, at Harbour Point, Victoria Island, Lagos.