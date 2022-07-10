Two promising Nigerians, Ayo Tayo-Balogun and Dele Oyegbile, have perfected Linkhub.work, an app that is presently making waves in the productive service sector, as it brings into place a revolutionary meeting point between a service provider and those in need of such services.

LinksHub.work provides a platform that registers service providers in various fields, and provides a list of profiles of skilled service providers, their contacts and address locations for easy reach by those who seek such services.

According to one of the partners Ayo Tayo Balogun, “the problem that has persisted in the past has been that skilled artisans like plumbers, painters, even builders and electricians have remained much in demand, but difficult to be reached at moments of need. This is what we have taken pains to do with the LinksHub app. We have even gone beyond that because we have created an opportunity not just for the artisans but for all skilled professionals to get on the app and list their services to the general public by themselves – and that is very easy to do. We have simplified it.”

Speaking further, Dele Oyegbile on his part disclosed that, “we have created a platform which makes it easy for anyone to monetize their skills by advertising themselves to users on the platform. The main objective is to solve the problem occasioned by the absence of an efficient platform to facilitate the effective connection of high quality service providers to eager consumers.”

LinksHub.work, he said is an app that serves as a marketplace for service providers. It gives you the opportunity to showcase your brand, skills and services to the public. If you sign up today, it is still your brand that gets noticed, you call the shots, you drive your sales, you set your price and you earn your revenue. And guess what? It is free to use, all you do is the little work required to download and sign up. What is the catch? Well, there is just one – users can get to rate your services which can help grow your business. This follows our goal of helping to grow a community of reliable artisans and service providers.”

Linkshub.com which launched earlier this year creates a sign-up platform for service providers to expand their reach to more people while at the same time, giving the consumer an opportunity to get a great service.