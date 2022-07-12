By Peter Okutu

NO fewer than 39 All Progressives Congress, APC, aspirants have purchased forms for the 30th July, 2022, Local Government election in the State.

The Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Ebonyi State, Chief Stanley Okoro-Emegha stated this at the Party’s Secretariat, when he received the Afikpo South LGA Chairmanship aspirant, Mr. Chima Ekumankama in his office in Abakaliki.

Emegha who stated that the Party was preparing to hold its primary election on 22nd and 23rd July, 2022, ahead of the LG election, assured party members that the election will be free, fair and transparent.

According to him, even though there’s a concensus candidate, all the parties involved will still have to go the field to prove themselves to avoid unnecessary litigations and petitions within the Party.

He said: “The APC primary election is a family thing. It’s an internal thing. We are harmonizing. Even though we come to concensus, we will still go to the field. Mind you that the National will send a delegation to come and monitor the conduct of the election and possibly write a report.

“We will agree and it will be demonstrated in the field. It is going to be a peaceful election. It’s going to be free, fair and transparent. If you are accepted by your community and you are in APC then you go in.

“The sales of the LG election forms are ongoing and we are preparing for the primary election, which is coming up soon on the 22nd and 23rd of this month. Other parties are also preparing for theirs.

“If the LG deems it fit to elect a candidate of APGA, PDP, the person will go in; the person will be declared. It is going to be one of the things that have never happened in the history of election in Ebonyi State.

“More than 39 persons have purchased form on the platform of the APC for the LG election and that shows that the price we placed for the sales of our forms is not high.”

In a chat with Journalists, the APC Chairmanship aspirant for Afikpo South LGA, Mr. Chima Ekumankama said he will address the issue of youth restiveness through empowerment, dialogue and infrastructural development.

According to him, his administration will promote peace and unity across all the communities of Afikpo South LGA of the State.