Gboko Chairman, Mtom and the officials

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

The Executive Chairman of Gboko Local Government Area, LGA, Isaac Mtom has pledged to take steps to drive down the rising prices of food and commodities in the area.

The Chairman who gave the assurance Tuesday during a closed door inaugural meeting with leaders of market unions and associations in Gboko said his priority was to give attention to the security and wellbeing of the people.

While raising concerns about the issues of illegal tax collection, the Chairman said he was ready and determined to tackle the menace with the support of all stakeholders.

The Council Chairman, in a statement by his Special Assistant Media and Publicity, Bright Antyo assured the leaders that “measures are in place to handle the hydra headed menace of multiple taxation.

“And the first step to tackling that will be the release of a well gazetted revenue document to the leaders who will in turn communicate same to their members.

“Also, we will ensure that any trader who pays any fee to those illegal committees will be dealt with appropriately as plans are on to set up a taskforce team that will be responsive whenever they are called upon.”

The leaders had earlier lamented over the issue of multiple taxation in Gboko saying everyone wakes up to be a government of his own in the area.

According to the statement, the Chairman in a separate meeting with field revenue staff and Heads of various Departments to know their challenges and how to close the gaps in revenue leakages mandated the Revenue Department to take over the collection of revenue in the LGA.

The Chairman assured them that swift and decisive steps were in progress to look into all the issues they raised.

Earlier, the staff of the department had among others lamented the constant refusal of taxable persons to pay their taxes as and when due.