By Fortune Eromosele

Philanthropist and Politician, Abig Nwankwo has charged Anambra indigenes to celebrate the achievements of other citizens in the state, as this is a means of uplifting themselves.

Abig Nwankwo told Journalists when he attended an empowerment programme in Idemili, in Anambra State.

He said, “For you to be go far in life, you must celebrate the achievements of others.

Even as we gather here to empower young people for the future, let us charge ourselves on what it also means to achieve great things.

“When you see people strive to achieve so much, you must also strive to succeed.

As young minds, we could also look at great men and women who have succeeded in their fields of endeavours, and make them our role models.

“These men and women are people we can take as Mentors and Role Models.

As Anambra citizens, we are well respected, when we are taking over the leadership structure of our state, we should be prepared for leadership.

“Every Anambra indigene should be challenged to succeed, and parents should also encourage their wards, because success comes with hard work and commitment, not mere wishes,” Nwankwo stressed.

