By Boluwaji Obahopo, LOKOJA

Kogi State Commandant of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) John Kayode Oyinloye on Monday said the Corps is being repositioned to achieve it’s core mandate in the State.

Commandant Oyinloye who stated this in Lokoja in his maiden meeting with Newsmen said his administration will pursued vigorously the onslaught on kidnappers, criminals and all other related crimes towards a safe and secured Kogi State.

Oyinloye said the Command in partnership with Sister Agencies will be enhanced to achieve its set goals.

He also called on those engaging illegal Private Guard in the state to desist, stressing that the command will go out against them.

On the need for enforcement of the official pump price of petroleum in Kogi State, the Commandant said a meeting has been scheduled with the State Chapter of Independent Petroleum Manufacturer Association of Nigeria, IPMAN, to that effect.

He called on his Men to redouble thier efforts in crime control and prevention, protection of critical infrastructure, civil relationship to fulfil their constitutional obligations .

He disclosed that the female squad recently established would be in charge of security of schools, especially primary and secondary schools stressing that the Corps would soon organized an educational stakeholders meeting towards adequate security of schools and prevention of crimes.

Commandant Oyinloye appealed for maximum cooperation from the media towards fulfilling his assignment in the State.