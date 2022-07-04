.

By Efe Onodjae, Lagos

Tension is high at the Balogun Business Association, BBA, Trade Fair Complex along Lagos/Badagry Expressway, following reports that breakaway members of the association will storm the market, today, with police, to enforce a purported court order foisting unknown and unrecognised members on the leadership of the market.

The unknown members of the market are said to be led by a former leader in the market, who had dragged the present leadership to court, with a view to enthroning his sympathisers as leaders in the market.

However, this move, seen by majority of the traders as a contravention of subsisting orders and decisions of the Federal High Court, irked traders in the market, who were informed that plans had been concluded with the police to foist illegal officers on them, prompting their resolve to resist the attempt by all means.

One of the sources said that when the former leader noticed that he was going to face a stiff resistance from the association and its incumbent management, he resorted to using the Nigeria Police Force to have his way, prompting the association and its incumbent management to file another lawsuit against the Police in Suit No.FHC/ABJ/579/2021, in which the former leader and others are now also Defendants.

The legally constituted leaders of the market were said to have filed suits at the federal High court after which an order was given directing the Police to ensure that nothing is done to tamper with or interfere in the subject matter of the suit. The decisions of the court are said to be subsisting up till the time of this report.

When contacted Anselm Dunu, and the incumbent Chairman of the Caretaker Committee of the association told our correspondents that the association and its incumbent management, led by him, has repeatedly extended a hand of fellowship to the breakaway members, calling them to join hands together to move the association forward and conduct credible election of new officers.

Efforts to speak with Lagos State Police spokesman failed, as he did not pick his calls. However, police sources said the command may reconsider the invasion of the market, but will ensure that their men will be at alert to forestall any breakdown of law and order in the market.