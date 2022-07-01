By Deola Badru

A member of the Governing Council of Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, Ogbomoso, LAUTECH, Mrs. Titilayomi Ahmadu, yesterday, urged multinational companies operating in Nigeria to put substantial funds into public education to develop the sector, instead of showbiz.

Mrs. Ahmadu said this while reacting to the performance of Master Asala Oreoluwa of Government College, Ibadan, and Miss Anuoluwapo Ajiboye of the Scared Hearts College, Akinyemi, Ring Road, Ibadan, at the 2022 National Schools Essay Writing and Nigeria Mathematics and Sciences Olympiads Competitions, which held recently.

Master Oreoluwa and Miss Ajiboye emerged winners of the competitions.

Speaking with newsmen in Ibadan, the LAUTECH council member said the multinational companies, have over the years, concentrated their funding on showbiz events like the ‘Big Brother Naija’ that only reward performances with less or no moral values in the society.

She said: “It is very encouraging to hear about such efforts from students in public schools and even private ones, these students, if given proper exposure and support, will produce Nobel Laureates, this is the time for the Federal Government and other agencies to invest more in our students and support the effort of the Oyo State Government whose primary focus is in education and its development.

“This is the time to play down seriously on investments in ventures that do not add value to the national development like the Big Brother Naija and the likes. We want our children to increase in value by investing in their education. We don’t want them to be used in banditry, terrorism, kidnapping, robbery and the likes. We live in a society that honours academic excellence by students in public schools with a pittance and nonchalant stand, while BBNaija pays millions to the winners of dancing competitions and rewards participants with vehicles and millions of naira.”