By ‘Niyi Okiri

THE Lagos State Universal Basic Education Board, LASUBEB’s EKOEXCEL, weekend, excelled at the 18th annual Titans of Tech Awards, winning the Most Innovative Digital Learning Platform of the Year Award, at the major industry event.

Commenting on the award, former Executive Vice Chairman, Nigerian Communications Commission, NCC, and Chairman, MTN Nigeria, Dr Ernest Ndukwe, expressed delight at the honour, saying the recognition was humbling and attested to Governor Sanwo-Olu’s foresight and commitment to improving primary education through technology.

Receiving the award, LASUBEB’s Executive Chairman, Wahab Alawiye-King, said: “I am humbled and honoured to receive this award on behalf of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu. This shows that his investment in public education is yielding positive results.”

Earlier, the convener of the awards, Don Pedro Aganbi, said: “The awards are a great way of encouraging good behaviour, teach competitive spirit and spur the industry to greater heights.”