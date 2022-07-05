By Etop Ekanem

GOVERNOR Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has hailed the Lagos State Universal Basic Education Board, LASUBEB’s EKOEXCEL 2021 Teachers’ Merit Award, saying the initiative is a game-changer in the government’s quest to improve learning outcomes by upskilling teachers.

Sanwo-Olu, who spoke at the awards venue, Sports Pavilion, Lagos House, in Ikeja, said it was in line with his administration’s commitment to using education as a weapon to develop Lagos and influence the teaching profession.

He said: “One of the game-changers in the education development plan of our administration is the EKOEXCEL programme designed to support teachers to achieve better learning outcomes across all our public primary schools. The EKOEXCEL 2020-2021 Endline Fluency and Numeracy Evaluation has further justified the huge investment and affirmed the strategic interventions and impacts.”

At the award ceremony, four LASUBEB’s EKOEXCEL teachers received brand new SUVs and other prizes from the state government.