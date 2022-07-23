.

The Chairman of Lagos State Universal Basic Education Board (LASUBEB), Hon. Wahab Alawiye-King has commended the Victor and Winifred Awosika Foundation (VAWA) for its continued support for education in the state.

The Foundation, on Thursday, donated a fully-equipped vocational centre to the Maryland Inclusive School in Lagos. It also equipped the school’s music room and playground with modern instruments and facilities in tune with the pupils’ special needs.

Speaking at the handing-over ceremony, Alawiye-King said the foundation has continued to show how private individuals and organisations can support the government to bridge the education gap in the country.

“You have shown us that government alone cannot do it. In your own magnanimity, you have been able to empower us, providing equipment that will make teaching and learning seamless for the inclusive unit of this school, and we know the kind of pupils we cater to in this unit,” he said.

The LASUBEB Chairman noted that it was not the first time VAWA was lending a helping hand and called on the foundation to ensure that its interventions continue.

Alawiye-King also urged teachers and administrators of the school to take full ownership and maintenance of the facility.

VAWA Director, Bankole Awosika, explained that the gesture is aimed at improving the quality of education and vocational training for pupils with special needs in a bid to prepare them for future careers in vocational trades and aid their contribution to the larger society.

In addition to the facilities, he said the foundation will provide occupational therapists and instructors for the pupils.

“After initial visits to the school to see the children and assess their needs, we embarked on the Maryland Inclusive School projects to provide a vocational room, so the students could learn trades such as barbing, hairdressing, tailoring, baking, and fine arts.

“These vocational trades are carefully chosen as they encourage the use of their hands to further develop their psychomotor skills”.

“In addition, we have renovated and equipped the music room with instruments like drum, keyboard, other local instruments, television, public address system and satellite system, so that the students can harness their creative talents.

“We also upgraded the playground, by introducing the trampoline, see-saw, slide and a merry-go-round.

“Moving forward, we are providing an occupational therapist and instructors to help teach the children the various trades. This is in addition to tilling and painting the classrooms, as well as providing a driver for school bus runs” he explained.

VAWA is a non-profit organization dedicated to improving access to quality education for the less privileged across Nigeria. It was incorporated to promote the ideals of late Chief Victor Awosika, a foremost medical practitioner and industrialist, and High Chief Dr (Mrs) Winifred Awosika OON, Chairman/Founder of Chrisland Schools and Chancellor of Chrisland University.