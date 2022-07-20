.

.Re-launches new Lag residents’ cards

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has disclosed that at least 6.5 million residents have been registered so far under the State Residents Registration Agency, LASRAA out of the over 22 million estimated population of the state.

The governor, added that his administration targeted to hit 10 million target by December, 2022.

Sanwo-Olu, explained that the initiative aimed at building a reliable data base for development in alignment with global best practices.

He made the remarks on Wednesday, at the re-launch of the Lagos State Residents’ Identify Card, tagged: LAG ID Cards, held in Ikeja.

The event, which had the state Deputy Governor, Dr.Obafemi Hsmzat, General Manager, LASRAA, Engr. ibikunle Kssunmu, was also witnessed by dignatries such as: Oba of Lagos, Rilwanu Akiolu I, represented by White Cap Chiefs, other traditional Paramount Rulers of the state, Iya-loja of Nigeria, Mrs Folashade Tinubu-Ojo, members of the State Executive Council, captains of industry, private partners, like Sterling Bank, Community Development Associations, traders, among other stakeholders.

According to Sanwo-Olu, “This relaunch is particularly significant because it demonstrates our administration’s commitment to the Smart City vision, which seeks to integrate and embed cutting-edge technology into our daily lives and our daily interaction with government and public services.

“LASRRA is a laudable initiative introduced during the administration of Governor Babatunde Fashola, with the aim of building a reliable database of all residents in Lagos State, to enable effective and realistic planning, especially for the provision of social services and amenities.

“Since the commencement of this initiative in 2011, LASRRA has continued to make progress in delivering on its mandate, providing a unique identification number for every enrolled resident.

“So far, we have registered 6.5 million Lagosians on the database, and are looking to register another 10 million by the after this launch, and before the end of this year.

“The re-launch event is borne out of the need to embrace change and align with global best practices.”

The governor explained that the re-launch has to do with upgrading of the Lagos State Residents Card from an ordinary plastic card, meant only for identification purposes, to a ‘Smart’,

multi-purpose Card that combines biometric identification with other functionalities and benefits, that cuts across areas such as: security, financial services, mobility and access to government services and amenities.

Security

Sanwo-Olu stressed, “As the nation’s commercial nerve centre, Lagos State experiences significant levels of inbound daily migration of people seeking economic opportunities and a better life.

“As a result, our population, currently estimated at over 22 million residents, is rising rapidly, with obvious implications for social services, social infrastructure, and for security.

“It has therefore become imperative for the State government to re-examine strategies aimed at improving the security of lives and properties of the people of Lagos State.

“This ‘Smart’ Resident Card will help address the issues +surrounding the identification and traceability of Lagos residents, and ultimately help inform Government’s planning and provision of services designed to secure lives and property.”

Financial inclusion

He said, “The new Card comes with an

electronic ‘wallet’ which can hold funds and be used for daily transactions, supporting the cashless agenda of the monetary authorities.

“While access to government services, ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs) will be able to leverage on the database to validate residents for the purpose of delivering such services as Health Insurance, Pension Administration, School Allocation based on residential addresses, and many more social amenities,” among others.

Sanwo-Olu, therefore, commended the LASRRA team for ensuring the actualisation of the new and improved chapter in the implementation of the LASRRA vision.

“I charge you to redouble your efforts until every eligible resident of Lagos State is registered in our database,” he tasked.

Earlier, Kssunmu said, the launch happened simultaneously across the five historic divisions of Lagos State in Ikeja, Badagry, Ikorodu, Lagos Island and Epe, further underscores the strategic place of Lagos State as Nigeria’s leading and frontline state.

She explained that the new Lagos Resident Card is a multipurpose smartcard with 28 applets that makes the provision of 28 services possible to the cardholders.

“The new Lagos Resident Card is therefore a multi-application smartcard that offers registered residents access to services ranging from serving as a means of personal security and identity verification at points of accessing various government services, validation of your residency status, and financial inclusiveness by providing every resident with the ability to perform cashless transactions.

“The card can also be used as mode of payment for services across multiple Lagos State Government vendors like our different modes of transportation (buses, ferries, and train), health facilities as well as for cash withdrawals from banks’ Automated Teller Machines (ATMs) to mention a few. This card is the first of its kind across West Africa.”

Kssunmu added, “Special recognition must be given to the board and management of Sterling Bank for identifying with the vision of a SMART Lagos with provision of 100 percent funding to produce the first set of 3 million cards.

‘This investment by Sterling Bank showcases how a public-private collaboration can be to the overall benefit of the residents.”