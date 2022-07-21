By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Government has reclaimed the encroached portion of Ikorodu Government Reserved Area, GRA Scheme III, located in Odonla, Lucky Fibre axis of Ikorodu.

Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Dr. Idris Salako who disclosed this on Thursday, added that the State Government had to dislodge the illegal occupants and return the affected portion of Land to the original allottees, who are with Certificates of Occupancy issued by the Lands Bureau.

According to Salako, “The move has become necessary to restore confidence in government schemes, give deserved restitution to the rights of the original allottees and also forestall the bastardisation of the scheme.”

Salako stressed that “the action, which was prompted by the unlawful estrangement of the rightful owners from their properties, the unconscionable development by usurpers, landgrabbers, and the deafening complaints of allottees, was a follow-up to the service of statutory notices, including the stop-work order of February 4, 2022.”

He, therefore, warned that land grabbers parading themselves as “omo-onile”should stop further encroachment on Government Land, while urging unsuspecting buyers to beware of such land offers.