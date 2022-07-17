The House of Representatives hopeful for Oshodi-Isolo Federal Constituency II in Lagos under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Laja Adeoye has congratulated the Governor-elect of Osun State, Senator Nurudeen Jackson Ademola Adeleke popularly known as IMOLE for emerging victorious despite the gang-up and shenanigans of the opposition APC.

He equally congratulates all PDP members in Nigeria, stating that this victory is a morale-booster for the 2023 elections across the country.

This election is an improvement over the previous ones with the implementation of the new electoral act and technology but INEC should work very hard to improve more for the benefit of the 2023 general elections.

The only legacy left for President Muhammadu Buhari and the INEC Chairman, Prof Mahmood Yakubu is to ensure that the 2023 elections is free and fair, so that the world will commend him for that.

Adeleke dismantling and sending an incumbent Governor Gboyega Oyetola of the ruling APC away, despite their braggadociousness is not a small task and the entire family of our great party must appreciate his effort for showing resilience, vigor, and candor.

Laja said, the emergence of Adeleke should however be a lesson for our great party and its leadership that, fielding popular candidates is very key to winning any election.

Adeleke didn’t achieve this great feat by creating problems within the party structure, or rely3on Social Media follower but he mended fences where possible and came down from the high horse and went with the grassroots, leading to his victory.

He was well accepted by the party members, stalwarts and the good people of Osun State.

Laja says that the cooperation, unity and determination of leaders such as Oyo State Governor, Engr Seyi Makinde, Former Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki, Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, Rivers State Governor, Nyesome Wike, Governor Okowa, Governor Diri, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and other stakeholders across the country made this victory a reality, charging members to learn and emulate how these leaders came together to fight for Osun State.

He also called on all the National Working Committee (NWC) of the PDP led by Senator Iyorchia Ayu and the South leadership for the sake of peace, unity and 2023 elections to immediately wade into crisis in some State across the country including Lagos State PDP.

It will be a beautiful thing if our great party can for the first time take Lagos State in 2023, being the only State we have not govern since the return to democracy in 1999.

Winning Lagos is possible but there must be genuine reconciliation, and cake on the table for all those who have one issue or the other, nobody can win any election with a divided house, therefore the party must be sincere in their dealings with members, aspirants and party structure.

Laja concluded by saying that, Adeleke’s victory in Osun State has exposed to Nigerians that the crumbling ruling APC dont have what it takes to win their votes safe for rigging, voters inducement, thuggery and intimidation, that Nigerians are now fully with the PDP, the only sure alternative who will hand them a BetterDeal, who will form government at the center in the next general elections.