The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, has urged investors to work on promoting Nigerian destinations, goods and services.

Mohammed said this on Monday during the inauguration of the Art Hotel in Lagos.

He said the hotel, which attempts to promote Nigerian arts and crafts, accommodates a gallery with an extensive display of diverse Nigerian arts for public viewing in celebration of Nigeria’s rich and vibrant culture.

According to him, this showcases some of the best Nigerian art works and crafts.

“The Art Hotel brand is a new offering associated with art, style, culture, sophistication and contemporary creativity that promises quality service and genuine guest experiences to deliver customer satisfaction in a distinctive environment. “This project had been strategically crafted to showcase our unique art, innovativeness and creative works.

“The choice of Lagos for siting this hotel is strategic, Lagos is Nigeria’s economic hub where opportunities for expression abound and new stories of success and achievements unfold every day.

“Stakeholders are also invited to package and promote Nigerian destinations, goods and services. “This will create direct and indirect employment through tourism, grow the economy, increase the national GDP, position Nigeria as an all year-round tourism destination and establish a worthwhile, acceptable and recognisable image of the country among tourists and travelers,” he said.

Mohammed commended the owners and sponsors of the hotel for the huge investment in the project, saying this had revealed deep understanding of the role of arts and culture on nation building.He urged Nigerians to consume more of locally made goods and jointly promote the nation’s cultural heritage.

“I commend the private sector for their resilience and I invite them to further partner with government to grow the industry and provide the necessary skills, competencies and ingredients for growth and progress.

“I am convinced that this project will revolutionise the hospitality industry.

“Let us all tour Nigeria, let us all consume more made in Nigeria goods and services, let us all know more of our heritage, let us all celebrate Nigeria,” he said.

Earlier, Oba Gbolahan Lawal, the Oniru of Iru land in Lagos, assured that value would consistently be added to the property and every other property within the area.He appreciated the hotelier for leveraging the infrastructure the state government and his predecessors had put in place in the area.

“This is a beautiful edifice, I am happy to be the monarch on throne today, I love arts and architecture, I have not seen any like this in this area. I hereby commend the architect and builder.“It is a beautiful hotel and I recommend it to everyone,” he said.

Also, Mr Roderick Peck, General Manager of the Art Hotel, said that there were thousands of art works on display within the hotel premises. Peck noted that the hotel would serve individuals with excellence and style as fantastic menu would always be available.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that dignitaries later went on a private tour of the hotel.