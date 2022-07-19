In commemoration of its 30 years of existence, the Lagos State Union UK and Ireland, said they are dedicated to support orphans in Lagos, Nigeria and London, United Kingdom.

In a statement, the group Publicity Secretary, Engr Kayode Ajayi noted that union is dedicated to fostering the welfare of Lagosians in the United Kingdom and Ireland.

According to the statement: “We are an organisation with members who are in various professional fields from Medicine, Legal, Finance, Education among others.

“Our Union is a London based and in commemoration of our 30th anniversary in August 2022.We are dedicated to fostering the welfare of Lagosians in the United Kingdom and Ireland. We are also dedicated to delivering charity work in Lagos and London.

“We have been supported two children homes through difficult times like the Covid-19 lockdown. Which are Cheshire Homes and Dew Drops Foundation. We provided substantial palliative support to both homes. We have provided clothes to various orphanage homes in Lagos.

“We donated palliatives to orphanage homes in Lagos State in 2020 to cushion the negative effect of the global pandemic, Covid-19.

“In London, we support food banks. We have provided books to few schools. Our members provide free legal, financial and medical advice to members of the public.

“In the past, we have provided legal hours on radios. We provided advice to members who called in. Our members discuss various political, socio-economic matters relating to Lagos State, on radios in the UK.

“Our aims is to continued to support Lagos State and our people to make life easy. We are committed to this course and we will do our best”, Ibrahim-Igbo said.