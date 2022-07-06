* as they exhibit talents at the Public Service Week event

By Chris Onuoha

Public Servants in Lagos State has been charged to leave an exemplary life and be good ambassadors of the State while playing leadership roles they have been known for in the past.

This was stated Wednesday, by the Honourable Commissioner, Ministry of Economic Planning and Budget, Mr Samuel Egube during the Public Lecture and “Alausa Got Talent Series IV-Africa Day” in Commemoration of Year 2022, Public Service Week Celebration, held at Adeyemi Bero Auditorium Alausa-Ikeja.

The theme of the public lecture is titled; “Building Back Better From Covid -19: Enhancing Innovative Partnerships To Meet SDGs- The Lagos State Government Model”.

Egube disclosed that the topic was carefully chosen and meant to prepare workers for the task ahead, adding that, this will enable the Lagos State public service to focuse on the role of the public institutions and the public servants in building back better from the Corona Virus pandemic.

“This will be done while keeping the 2030 deadline for implementing the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in focus.” Egube said.

“Despite the Covid-19 pandemic lockdown experienced in 2020 – 21year, the present administration ensures that welfare of the work force is made a top priority. The administration made sure that the State’s workforce remain resolute at building back better and providing better service delivery that can bounce back from the pandemic’s effect,” Egube said.

Earlier in his welcome address, the Lagos State Head of Service, Mr Hakeem Muri-Okunola, noted that today’s event symbolises a specific way to balance work and play, as it will also encourage all the public servants to show case their talents.

While recognizing the outstanding public servants for the Year 2022, senior and junior categories, Muri-Okunola reiterated Governor Sanwo-Olu’s commitment to the priority of staff welfare since assuming office.

He described this as a recognition of the significant contributions of Public Servants to the numerous achievements of the Government in Lagos State.

He however appreciated all the public servants in the State for their unrelenting efforts in ensuring that they deliver their services diligently to the heterogeneous public in the State.

Muri-Okunola, thereby admonished all the public servants not to rest on their oars as they are the mouth piece of the present administration.

Some of the activities showcased at the “Alausa’ Got Talent Series IV-Africa Day” include Choreography dance, (MDAs Category); Impromptu speech; Stand-up comedy; Gele tying and Make-over competition (Male Only).

Others are Dancing competition; African fashion parade.