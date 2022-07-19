…To launch smart LAG ID card tomorrow

By Olasunkanmi Akoni & Etop Ekanem



LAGOS State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has said that the comprehensive renovation of Revenue House of the state will be completed by September, with the contractor putting finishing touches on the imposing edifice located in Alausa, Ikeja.

Meanwhile, Sanwo-Olu, is set to launch the State Resident Identity Card, LAG ID Card, scheduled for Police College, Ikeja GRA, Lagos tomorrow.

On the revenue house, the governor said this yesterday when he led an on-the-site inspection of the ongoing renovation works at the eight-storey building formerly known as Elephant House.

The Revenue House is a multi-department office complex being put up to accommodate all revenue-generating agencies of the state government under one roof.

Lagos Inland Revenue Service, LIRS, will be occupying substantial space in the building, while other agencies, including Lagos State Lottery and Gaming Authority, Motor Vehicle Administration Agency (MVAA) and Lagos State Signage and Advertisement Agency (LAASA) among others will share the rest of the space in the complex.

Keeping the revenue agencies under a roof, Sanwo-Olu said, is an idea to improve their individual capacity for overall efficiency and collective delivery of their mandates.

The Governor said the edifice would offer a one-stop-shop revenue services for individuals and organisations paying taxes to the Government.



Lagos ID cardAccording to the General Manager, Lagos State Residents Registration Agency, LASRRA, Mrs. Ibilola Kasunmu, the launch will take place simultaneously across the five divisions of the state namely: Ikeja, Badagry, Ikorodu, Lagos Island and Epe, adding that one of the key highlights of the day would include live demonstration of the smart card, its benefits as well as the unveiling by the governor.

Speaking on the new LAG ID Card, Kasunmu said the new card is embedded with more features and functionalities to offer the card holders wider and faster access to services provided by the Lagos State Government.