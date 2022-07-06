.

By Bose Adelaja

Lagos State Government is currently probing the captain of an ill-fated boat marked “R & N 2”, which capsized on Wednesday, in Ikorodu, Lagos, leading to the death of two passengers while 15 others were rescued.

The General Manager, Lagos State Waterways Authority, LASWA, Oluwadamilola Emmanuel,who disclosed this said the captain is already in custody to explain how the incident occurred.

Vanguard gathered that the boat was enroute Ipakodo-Lagos Island when it capsized at about 7.45am.

A perssonnel of Ikorodu Ferry Terminal who does not want her name in print said the incident occurred shortly after the 22-passenger boat took off from Ipakodo Terminal.

“The boat suddenly developed mechanical fault and submerged on the waterways barely 200 meters away from it’s take -off point,” according to the General Manager,

“Emmanuel disclosed that the Water guards, as well as the search and rescue team of the LASWA, were mobilized immediately to the incident scene, leading to the rescue of 15 people.

“Two female unconscious passengers were rushed to the nearest hospital for treatment. They were, however, later confirmed dead at the hospital.

“The Boat Captain is currently being investigated by the relevant authorities while full investigation into the cause of this mishap is ongoing, to get more details.