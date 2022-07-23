.

By Chioma Obinna

Contrary to speculations that Duchess International Hospital Lagos which carried out a life saving surgery on Vice President Yemi Osibanjo was only for the rich, the Chief Executive Officer of the Hospital, Dr Adetokunbo Shitta-Bey on Friday said Nigerians need just N5,000 to see a doctor even as he said that the main priority of the hospital was to ensure access to affordable world-class healthcare.

He said with as little as N5,000 you can register as a patient and see a doctor for consultation.

Making the clarification as a guest on TV programme against the backdrop of the successful surgery on the Vice President, on his leg at the hospital, Shitta-Bey stated that the combination of affordability and world-class facilities would have been the significant factor that informed the decision of the Vice President to have his surgery performed at the Duchess International Hospital.

He stressed that the doors of the Duchess Hospital were open to all Nigerians to access affordable healthcare.

He stated that the Hospital, being a beneficiary of the Federal Government medical intervention fund has been able to lower its charges and make its services accessible to the community for the benefit of everyone who seeks high-quality affordable healthcare in Nigeria.

“The Duchess International Hospital is located in the heart of Ikeja, approximately 10 minutes from the Murtala Mohammed International Airport and less than 90 minutes by air from all state capitals in Nigeria.

The hospital is uniquely placed to serve the entire country and provide access to affordable healthcare across a wide variety of medical specialties.

“The Hospital also provides the full range of comprehensive Total Body Medical Check-up services, of the same type and standard available in medical tourism destination countries such as Germany, Dubai and the UK conveniently at much cheaper and affordable prices.

“The range of affordable healthcare services provided by the Duchess International Hospital will go a long way towards reversing the trend of medical tourism outside of Nigeria,” Shitta-Bey added.