By Juliet Ebirim

Fashion enthusiasts, designers and industry experts are in for a special treat as two Nigerian powerhouses; Lagos Fashion Fair and Africa Fashion Week Nigeria combine forces to host their events together at the prestigious Eko Hotel and Suites on the 7th – 9th of September, 2022.

This historic partnership will see founder of Africa Fashion Week Nigeria, Princess Ronke Ademiluyi teaming up with Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Lagos Fashion Fair, Mr Ayo Olugbade in a collaboration that is set to change the face of fashion shows in Nigeria.

This year, the LFF and AFWN combined event, both in their 8th edition will give fashion consumers, fashion industry professionals, trendsetters, stylists, models and designers the chance to create business relationships, establish networks with both home and international brands.

The event will showcase some of the best of Nigeria’s emerging designers. On the Pan African runway are Nivaldo Thierry from Mozambique, YawsCreations from The Gambia and Hortense Mbea Afroplan from Ethiopia.

The 3-day event will feature industry experts from around the world and an Adire workshop by Adire Oodua Textile Hub with actor and Celebrity Designer Kunle Afolayan showcasing his Kunle Kembe Adire collection. There will be series of non-stop fashion moments including a masterclass session by serial entrepreneur, Toyin Lawani.

