By Henry Ojelu

MEMBERS of the Ewade Ruling House in Igbooye, Epe, have asked the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command, Mr. Abiodun Alabi, to investigate the Divisional Police Officer, DPO, Noforija, CSP Gregory Ikpehia, for alleged conspiracy with thugs and hoodlums, to avoid breakdown of law and order in the community.

The petition was signed by Head, Ewade Ruling House, Mr. Abdulwasiu Musa-Adebamowo; Principal member and Head, Osekelu branch of the ruling house, Mikhail Quadr; Principal member and Head, Okuyemi branch of the house, Mrs. Kikelomo Oladeji; Principal members, Ligali Olatunji; Adegbenro Otunowo, and Family Secretary, Abiodun Adekoya.

The petition reads: “Since December 2021 till date, the head and the principal members of the Ewade Ruling House have, on several occasions, on the instruction of the DPO, been arrested, sometimes invited and detained in the Noforija Police Station, at the instance of the thugs and hoodlums, as a result of resistance from accredited members of the ruling house, over the forceful takeover of the family land.

“Our prayer is that the DPO of Noforija, CSP Gregory Ikpehia should please be investigated by your good office, as his continuous conspiracy with these thugs and hoodlums could no longer be tolerated and could lead to break down of law and order in the community.”

We’re investigating the matter —Police

When contacted, Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Benjamin Hundeyin confirmed the receipt of the petition by the Ewade Ruling House of Igboye, Epe and that the complaints in the petition were being investigated.

“I am not telling you what the police authority is doing. A ruling house petitioned and we are looking into it. We are investigating the matter. I don’t have to tell you what we are doing about our investigation.”