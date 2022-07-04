…Says school is unapproved

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Following the mysterious death of Chidera Eze, a five year-old boy, Lagos State Government, on Monday, sealed off the premises of Redeemers Nursery and Primary School, Ogba, Ikeja.

Eze was said to have died in the school premises. According to information, the school is owned by Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Dominion Sanctuary, Acme Road, Ikeja.

The state Commissioner for Education, Folasade Adefisayo, who confirmed the development, announced this, saying, the closure became necessary to pave the way for more discreet and proper administrative investigations into the school’s operations, procedures as well as the conduct of its officials during and after learning hours.

According to Adefisayo, the investigations would also ascertain how the Redeemers had conducted its operations in accordance with the schools’ safety standards and guidelines set for education institutions across Lagos.

She expressed government’s concerned about the safety of all students across the state.

Adefisayo, in a statement, stated that investigation by the Office of Education Quality Assurance of the Ministry revealed that the Redeemers school was yet to conclude its registration “and is, therefore, not yet an approved school.”

Adefisayo said that the school would remain closed, pending an administrative investigation of its operations and procedures as well as the conduct of its officials – in line with schools’ safety standards and guidelines.

The statement read in part: “The investigation is a sequel to the death of a five-year-old pupil, who is suspected to have drowned during a swimming lesson while in the custody of the school. The police are investigating the matter.

“The Ministry is concerned about the safety of the pupils, hence the need for intervention. The school will remain closed until all the required approval processes are concluded. Parents are advised to note the closure and wait for the conclusion of the administrative investigation”.

Earlier, the father of the deceased boy, Anthony Eze, narrated that the young Chidera reportedly drowned at the swimming pool of Ivory Health and Wellness Club, located on Ogundana Street, off Allen Avenue, Ikeja.

It was gathered that the apparently shocked and confused father had dropped his child in school on Monday, May 16, 2022, only for him to be called hours later to come and pick his son’s lifeless body.

Eze however, blamed the school caregivers for negligence of duties which he believed led to his son’s death as his corpse was allegedly left in the pool for more than 30 minutes before it was discovered and removed subsequently.

While grieving over death, Eze also, accused the school management of cover-up attempt.

How I received the sad news, father narrates

“I dropped my children: Chidera Andre Eze and his younger brother, at their school, Redeemers Nursery and Primary School Dominion Sanctuary ACME Road, Ọgba, Ikeja.

“At about 10:52 I received a call from the Head Teacher, Mrs. Adeola Oladipo, that my son Chidera had an accident and was rushed to Ikeja Medical Center Off Allen Avenue. I got to the hospital only to meet my son’s lifeless body.

“I asked what happened but no one was forthcoming. The doctor said he was brought in dead. I was confused; I called my sister later joined me.

“We were still trying to figure out what happened amid tears and wailing when my wife arrived. I was later told that the same Head Teacher called her. It was a beehive of confusion,” Eze narrated.