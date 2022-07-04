Head of Service, Lagos State, Hakeem Muri-Okunola (5th from left) flanked by Permanent Secretaries of the State Ministries

By Chris Onuoha

In commemoration of the annual celebration of the global year of the Public Service, Lagos State has kicked off the one week Public Service celebration in a grand style with lots of activities lined up to make it a memorable one.

The event which started July 1, 2022 with a theme tag; “Building Back Better from Covid-19; Enhancing Innovative Partnerships to meet the Sustainable Development Goals,” had a health screen exercise for people in the public service and the general public. The exercise witnessed a massive turn out of people who not only showed enthusiasm for the exercise but were very concerned about their health status. The event was declared open by the State’s Head of Service, Hakeem Muri-Okunola who also took a tour of the various medical stands at the exhibition mall, and witnessed how the State Medical Emergency and RescueTeams, State Fire Fighters, and other department of medical team in the state operate.

Other segments of the programme include special Jumat service at the Secretariat Community Central Mosque, Alausa Ikeja held on Friday July 1; ‘A walk for Fitness’ around Allen Roundabout down to Bero Auditorium also held on Saturday July 2, and Inter-denomination ‘Thanksgiving Service’ on Sunday July 3, at Chapel of Christ the Light CBD, Alausa. The programme continued on Monday July 4 with a presentation of gift items to Orphanage and Charity Organisations in Lagos State with a continuation of the health screening exercise, while on Tuesday July 5, a ‘Long Service Merit Awards Ceremony’ to recognise and honour Public Servants who have diligently served the State for 30 to 35 years follows.

A special outing on Wednesday July 6 by the Lagos State Public Servants who will showcase talent and skills in a programme tagged, “Alausa Got Talent Series IV – Africa Day” will be held and will be followed by a public lecture in Bero Auditorium, Alausa. Lastly, there will be a special luncheon and recognition of the ‘Outstanding Officers’ to be specially handled by the State Governor, Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu at the main Bero Auditorium, Alausa Secretariat.

Lagos State Head of Service, Hakeem Muri-Okunola in his address at the press conference held earlier at the unveiling of the event tasked public servants in the State to be proactive and remained focused in building back a better public service to meet the 2030 implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). This comes, as he also encourages youths to pursue careers in the public sector, adding that it will ensure developing a better nation and society at large.

In his speech, he said; As you are well aware, the International Public Service Day is the 23rd day of June annually, and in line with the United Nations global objective, primarily aims to highlight and appreciate the value and contributions of Public Institutions and the public service in the development of all sectors of the society and nation building as a whole, around the world. Another important plant of the celebration is the focus on encouraging youths to pursue careers in the public sector.“

While emphasizing on the last year’s celebration that focused on “Innovating the future Public Service: New government Models for a New era to reach the SDGs, he mentioned that this year’s theme that also focused on enhancing the innovative partnerships to meet the SDGs, that Lagos State will be focusing more on the role of the public institutions and the public servants in building back better from the Corona Virus pandemic, adding that it will be done while keeping the 2030 deadline for implementing the SDGs in focus.

Muri-Okunola mentioned that while Lagos State continues to enjoy national and international accolades as the Centre of Excellence by virtue of the high quality of its Public Servants in the mainstream, Parastatal as well as in Local Government and others, it is a believe that this year’s celebration should serve to refocus people’s mind on the changes the State must continue to make to sustain its momentum of growth and development.

Special dignitaries at the conference include Permanent Secretaries of all the State Ministries, State Government officials and some members of the event planning committee.