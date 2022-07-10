…search continues

By Bose Adelaja

Two additional bodies have been recovered from the Lagos waterways following the boat mishap which occurred on Friday night.

This is just as the death toll hits 17. The two additional bodies were recovered at about 6.57 pm on Sunday.

This was confirmed by Ibrahim Farinloye, the Coordinator, Lagos State Territorial District, National Emergency Management Agency, NEMA, on Sunday.

Earlier, he said the two bodies were sighted in the afternoon but confirmation could not be made until final recovery was done.

Recall that the ill-fated boat capsized around Mile 2 water ways channel enroute Ibeshe, Ojo, Lagos.

Confirming the additional bodies, Farinloye said, “17 bodies have been recovered so far from the Lagos Lagoon after the boat mishap.

“Recovery search continues.”

Emergency responders recovered four bodies on Saturday but 11 more bodies were recovered on Sunday afternoon bringing the total number to 15 as at afternoon.

Two more bodies were recovered in the evening which increases the number to 17.

Meanwhile, search and rescue operation was continued at press time.

The boat was said to have contravened safety rules by sailing beyond the 7pm stipulated time.