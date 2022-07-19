.

Idowu Bankole

The Enugu state Governorship hopeful for the vogue Labour Party, Dr. Davidson Nnamani and his running mate, Mr. Ocho Obodoeze have pledged to revisit the good policies of the past leaders of the state, starting from the time of Dr. Nnamdi Azikwe to the present administration in the state.

Nnamani noted that there were very unique and strategic policies of some past administrators in Enugu that promoted economic growth, unity and industrialization, which made the coal city state an envy of other states and region in the time past.

He cited such polices as the Michael Okpara agricultural and industrial policies; the Jim Nwobodo educational and health policies, the Sullivan Chime urban renewal policy, among other good programmes in the past that accelerated development in the state.

According to Nnamani, the wind of real change is blowing insistently in Enugu State and across Nigeria with Peter Obi and Labour Party as the chosen vessels for this change.

He stated that the Labour Party under the leadership of Peter Obi as presidential candidate and Datti Baba-Ahmed, the vice presidential candidate; himself and Obodoeze as governorship/deputy in Enugu state, bring good tidings to Nigerians.

“We’re on a salvation mission to bring quality leadership to Nigeria and Enugu State. We are experienced professionals in different endeavours; Peter Obi and Datti Baba-Ahmed’s credentials are impeccable and already in public domain and the gubernatorial hopeful of Enugu State and his deputy are homegrown children living with you and know your pains,” said Nnamani.

According to Davidson, he grew up in the streets of Enugu and recalled vividly how he lived in Real Estate at Uwani; played football at Ngwo Park; enjoyed the Mmanwu festivals of Obiagu, Coal Camp and Abakpa-Nike, respectively.

“I drank from the Ufam Spring in Ozalla, in Nkanu West local government. I lived at Ndiabo, in Aniri Local Government Area where I saw how they revere snakes. My siblings are married at Udi and Ezeagu, respectively. I am a student of history and value the work done by previous administrations ranging from the old Eastern Region to the present date.

“Our administration will revive the Michael Iheonukara Okpara agricultural and industrial programmes. We will drink from the charismatic vision of Jim Ifeanyichukwu Nwobodo, founder of ASUTECH, which birthed ESUT, Nnamdi Azikiwe University and Ebonyi State University.

“We know the Chief C.C Onoh’s dream of a Wawaland flowing with milk and honey; the Okwesilieze Nwodo triangular equilibrium, which sustained peace and equity in the old Enugu State; Chimaroke Nnamani’s creative youthful energy, which he deployed at the young age of 39; the Sullivan Chime’s infrastructural development and the Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi’s peaceful mien will all be rejuvenated and bolstered,” Nnamani pledged.

Born 1965 in Ogor, Ikem, Isi-uzo Local Government Area, to the humble home of Chief and Mrs. A. K. Wright Nnamani, Davidson Nnajioffor Nnamani is married to Mrs. Chinwe Nnamani. He has a Bachelor of Science degree in political Science from then Anambra State University of Science and Technology, Awka, now Nnamdi Azikiwe University; a Masters degree in Peace and Conflict Resolution and Doctor of Philosophy, Ph.D, in Defence and Strategic Studies from the Nigeria Defence Academy, Kaduna.

He is eclectic in his thinking: “I am a student of history and value the work done by previous administrations ranging from the old Eastern Region to the present date. Labour Party is the face of new Nigeria, the face of hope. We are all encompassing and we will upgrade Nigeria and Enugu State to a country/state of production not consumption.

“For the Youths, the elderly, the unemployed and people without structure, we bring you hope. For women, we appreciate your importance and productivity. And we will go beyond the standard 35 percent affirmation to inspire you to unleash your innate energy and creativity. We are grassroots politicians in touch with the pains and deprivations of our people at grassroots and throughout the 260 electoral wards in Enugu State.

“We will harvest water from available streams in the wards, treat and reticulate to the adjoining communities; we will create productivity centres for our youths and the unemployed. We will set them up after graduation and make them productive to train and employ more people. We will create the enabling environment for the elderly to enjoy their retirement in peace and happiness. We will sustain them under respectful condition instead of abandoning them to die unhappy and do costly burials.

“On Infrastructure, we’ll ensure that all the 260 electoral wards are connected by good roads; do a massive upgrade of education facilities in Enugu State and partner with the churches to restore our educational institutions back to what they used to be, like the Anambra State successfully did under Peter Obi.

“Businesswise, we will create an enabling environment for the private sector to prosper and provide good jobs for Ndi-Enugu; create an agrocentric economy that will create lots of products, skills and jobs across the agriculture value chain; provide the appropriate environment for the safety of lives, property and businesses. The details are provided in our manifesto which will be unveiled as soon as our party is ready. The new dawn is here and the all we need to do is to go get our PVCs, use them and be counted among the Obidents.”