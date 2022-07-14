.

… Cautions New entrants Against all forms of illegality and god-fatherism

A chieftain of the Labour Party in Benue State, Hon. Rev. Solomon Semaka who won the party primaries to represent the people of Tiev Constituency in Vandeikya Local Government Area of Benue State has raised alarm over attempts by certain stakeholders to substitute his name with their preferred candidate.

In a petition to the National Chairman, the North Central Vice Chairman, Benue State Chairman and the Presidential Flag bearer of Labour Party, the Honourable gentleman averred that he had duly participated in the party’s primaries as a registered party man and in line with Independent National Electoral Commissions (INEC) guidelines and the electoral act. He wondered why anybody would want to question the legitimacy of his candidature in an election that was conducted openly and even monitored by INEC.

“In line with the efforts of the Labour Party to rescue Nigeria from bad governance , I joined the party and participated in the legitimate processes that culminated in my nomination as flag bearer for Tiev State Constituency House of Assembly Elections in Benue State .

“My nomination followed all legal and legitimate laid down procedures in line with the electoral act. Let me reemphasize that the Independent National Electoral Commision Monitored the primaries in Tiev constituency of Benue State where I rightly won. Any shenanigans to substitute my name runs foul of the law and can not be accepted”, the statement noted.

The party stalwart is equally worried by what he described as attempts by people with power and influence to illegally and unilaterally remove his name from the list to be submitted to INEC after he has already concluded the necessary documentation as required by law, insisting that such antics are undemocratic and has no place in a party that’s on a rescue mission.

“While waiting for my name to be published by INEC on the 15th of July as required under the INEC guidelines, I have become rightly disturbed over attempts to unilaterally and illegally substitute my name by some persons without any genuine reason other than a mere show of power and influence. This is after I had already sworn to and submitted the affidavit in support my nomination on the Independent National Electoral INEC’s prescribed forms as required by law which were duly provided by the party. Any attempt to shortchange me in broad daylight and subvert the will of the people is unacceptable”, the statement added.

While pledging his unalloyed loyalty to the party, the Rev. Gentleman expressed satisfaction with the party’s national leadership and their ability to lead the rescue mission of the party without leaving anyone behind and without allowing few individuals to become too powerful at the expense of the mission and vision of the party.

“As a dedicated party man and a law abiding citizen, I am constrained to appeal to the leadership of the party to lead the party and the rest of us in the right direction so that Nigerians can have confidence in the party’s drive to rescue the nation in the 2023 general elections. No single individual is big enough to pocket a national party like the Labour Party.

“Your leadership of the party remains the first hope of a common party man and I am committed to wining my constituency for the party as long as the party takes initiative to lead by example, any form of illegality must be averted”, the statement concluded.