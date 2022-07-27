By Lawani Mikairu

The 26th edition of the annual conference of League of Airport and Aviation Correspondents (LAAC) will be held this Thursday, July 28, 2022 at the Sheraton Hotels, Ikeja, Lagos.

Theme of the 2022 LAAC edition is: ‘Sunset Airports: Economic & Safety Implications.’ Discussions will centre on solutions to the multiple challenges faced by stakeholders in terms of safety and economics as a result of operating sunset airports in Nigeria.

A statement by Mr. Albinus Chiedu, Secretary, Conference Committee, LAAC, said that Chairman of Finchglow Holdings, Mr. Bankole Bernard would function as the Chairman of the occasion, while Sen. Hadi Sirika, the Minister of Aviation would be the Chief Guest of Honour.

Also, Sen. Smart Adeyemi, Hon. Nnolim Nnaji, Chairman Senate Committee on Aviation and Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Aviation, respectively and other doyens of the nation’s aviation industry would attend the event.

The statement hinted further that the conference features two lead speakers and two panel sessions.

The speakers, Prof. Anthony Kila, Centre Director at the Centre for International Advanced and Professional Studies (CIAPS) and Mr. George Uriesi, Chief Operating Officer (COO), Ibom Air Limited would make presentations on ‘Passenger Experience In Daylight Airports’ and ‘Maximising Runways Utilisation.’

There would be both physical and virtual participation in this years’ conference to enable participation of stakeholders from across the world.

The event is expected to attract over 250 aviation industry professionals cutting across the aviation agencies, security agencies, international and domestic airlines operating in Nigeria, aviation support services, travel trade sellers and buyers and other stakeholders.

Besides, Chief Executive Officers of Nigeria’s aviation agencies, Chairman of Bi-Courtney Aviation Services Limited (BASL), Dr. Wale Babalakin and Chairman of Air Peace Limited, Barr. Allen Onyema would constitute a panel of discussants together with other aviation industry heads at this conference.

Discussants include the Director-General of Nigerian Civil Aviation Agency (NCAA), Capt. Musa Nuhu, Ag. Managing Director of Nigeria Airspace Management Agency (NAMA), Mr. Lawrence Pwajok, Managing Director of Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Capt. Rabiu Yadudu and Commissioner, Accident Investigation Bureau (AIB), Engr. Akin Olateru.

Others are Chairman of Westlink Aviation, Capt. Ibrahim Mshelia, the Managing Director of TopBrass Aviation, Capt. Roland Iyayi, Chairman, United Nigeria Airlines, Dr. Obiora Okonkwo and President, National Association of Nigeria Travel Agents (NANTA), Mrs. Susan Akpoboriaye.

The two panelist sessions would be moderated by Mr. Olu Ohunayo of Aviation Round Table and Mr. Tunji Oketumbi, General Manager, Public Affairs, AIB.

Individuals and organisations that have distinguished themselves in the industry on performance would also be honoured with Awards at the LAAC Awards of Excellence segment.

Virtual participants can join the conference via the link below:

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86775370801?pwd=Nnorb3hOYVpCNGhNUWlmWHhzNHlPZz09