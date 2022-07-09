By Demola Akinyemi, Ilorin

Kwara state governor, Mallam AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has said that his government was spending more than N4 billion monthly on payment of pensions and salaries of workers.

AbdulRazaq disclosed this in Ilorin, the state capital, Thursday’s night while speaking at a dinner organised in honour of the newly appointed honorary title holders by the Emir of Ilorin, Alh Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari.

Represented by his special adviser on Strategy, Alh Saadu Salahu, the governor said the policies and programmes of his administration, including prompt payment of workers salaries, establishment of an Information Communication Technology (ICT) Hub and the launching of the new Ilorin urban master plan are all geared towards ensuring prosperity for the people of the state.

He called on the people of Ilorin Emirate to take advantage of the new Ilorin urban masterplan to invest in their home town in order to reduce the problem of unemployment and as well stimulate the economic growth of the city and the entire state.

AbdulRazaq explained that the new Ilorin urban master plan was aimed at attracting local and foreign investors into the state for the next 20 years.

“I charge sons and daughters of Ilorin Emirate visiting during Sallah to take maximum advantage of the new Ilorin urban master plan to invest in their home town as part of efforts to empower our people and stimulate the state’s economy,” he said.

On the ICT hub project, the governor said the project was being undertaken “to mainstream our youths into digital economy where billion dollars worth of business are conducted online in seconds.

“This is our vision in the ongoing construction of the ICT hub, the conference centre, export processing zone, etc,” he added.

He expressed delight that his administration’s robust partnership with IEDPU and similar unions has brought about peaceful coexistence amongst the people of the state and has earned the state being described as the most peaceful and secured state in the country .

He congratulated the Emir, the IEDPU leadership and the award recipients and assured them of his avowed commitment “to supporting the union in our collective vision for rapid socio – economic development, peace and tranquility of the State.

Earlier, the IEDPU President, Alh Aliyu Otta- Uthman, thanked the governor for his uncommon support for the union, attributing the union’s successes to the consistent overwhelming support it received from the governor.

