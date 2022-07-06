.

By Luminous Jannamike, Abuja

Operatives of the Nigeria Correctional Service, under the leadership of Comptroller General Haliru Nababa, have apprehended a suspected terrorist involved in the attack on the medium security custodial centre in Kuje, Abuja on Tuesday night.

The suspect, who claimed to be a DSS personnel, was apprehended by the NCS operatives near Kwali after a hot chase.

Nabbed on Wednesday morning, the suspect is said to have been taken to a secret detention facility where he is cooling his heels..

An impeccable security source, who spoke in confidence, disclosed this in an exclusive chat Vanguard at the Kuje medium security custodial centre.

He said the suspect appeared to possess an excellent knowledge of the terrain around the custodial facility.

Narrating how the suspect was nabbed, he said: “This morning, officers were mobilised and detailed to comb the bushes and forests around the custodial centre for any traces of the terrorists who perpetrated the attack.

“Because we knew the terrorists came to Kuje through the Kwali Area Council, we extended our search that Kwali. About 1KM away from the town, after the quarry site, we saw some people meandering in the bush.

“But as soon as they saw us, they took to their heels. However, we gave them a hot chase and apprehended one of them after releasing three gunshots into the air at close range and threatening to drop him dead, if he made any further move.”

The source, who gave other insider details of what happened during the attack, added: “Before the suspect was nabbed, he and his cohorts ran through the forests so skillfully in a manner that showed they had a remarkable mastery of the terrain.

“The farmers who saw us after we caught disclosed that the suspect had earlier told them he was a DSS operative carrying out a special mission in the forest. He is already providing is with useful information.”

However, as of 7:42pm, the FCT Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Josephine Adeh, is yet to confirm the arrest as she did not pick her calls or reply a message sent to her.