By Luminous Jannamike, Abuja

A resident of the Kuje Area Council, who resides within the precincts of the correctional centre which was attacked by terrorists on Tuesday night, Ms. Grace Opadukun, has said she fled her home during the crossfire between the terrorists and security operatives.

The mother of three, who escaped from her house with her kids, to a church in Pasali Area of the Kuje council, said she took the risk of fleeing the area that night because of her kids.

She told Vanguard, “We just came from the church around 7pm on Tuesday and I was waiting for my husband who is a taxi driver to return before I go to bed. Around 10:15pm, I even spoke with him and he told me he was around Lugbe heading home.

“A few minutes later, I started hearing gunshots. As I was still trying to make sense of what was happening, my neighbour rushed out, saying that his cousin called on the phone to inform him that they sighted some people with what looked like guns trekking in large numbers through a plantation in the area.

“Before we knew what was happening, there were gunshots intensified while thick smoke was also coming from the direction of the custodial facility. It was then that we knew that the prison was under a serious attack and we started running to a place of safety.

“I couldn’t imagine losing my three kids in the crossfire. I had woken my children from sleep and we all fled the area with some of my neighbours to a church in Pasali that night. We stayed there till this morning.”